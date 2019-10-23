Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
ky Mountain Christian Church
Niwot, CO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Anthony Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Anthony Johnson Obituary
Paul Anthony Johnson was born and raised in Glendale by Ben and Phyllis Johnson. Paul is survived by his wife Suzanne of 26 years, his son Paul Anthony, his mother Phyllis, and brothers Stephen, Ben and Richard. As a kid you would find Paul working at the local bike shop where he developed a lifelong passion for cycling or cruising his cars on Friday nights with his brother Richard. In 1999, Paul and his wife moved to Boulder County, Colorado, where he started and ran his business and raised his son. He continued his love of cycling while in Colorado and enjoyed many beautiful trips to the Rockies. Paul loved the Lord and served Him by serving others at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, CO. Paul was a beautiful man who loved God, his family, and served others well with grace, kindness, and humility. A service to celebrate his beautiful life will be held at Forest Lawn in Glendale on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 am.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Glendale
Download Now