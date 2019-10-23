|
Paul Anthony Johnson was born and raised in Glendale by Ben and Phyllis Johnson. Paul is survived by his wife Suzanne of 26 years, his son Paul Anthony, his mother Phyllis, and brothers Stephen, Ben and Richard. As a kid you would find Paul working at the local bike shop where he developed a lifelong passion for cycling or cruising his cars on Friday nights with his brother Richard. In 1999, Paul and his wife moved to Boulder County, Colorado, where he started and ran his business and raised his son. He continued his love of cycling while in Colorado and enjoyed many beautiful trips to the Rockies. Paul loved the Lord and served Him by serving others at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, CO. Paul was a beautiful man who loved God, his family, and served others well with grace, kindness, and humility. A service to celebrate his beautiful life will be held at Forest Lawn in Glendale on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 am.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Oct. 23, 2019