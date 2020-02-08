|
|
December 20, 1921 - January 5, 2020 Ray Catan, age 98, passed away from natural causes on Sunday January 5, 2020 in Montrose, California. Ray was born on December 20, 1921 in Rovito, Italy.He graduated from the University of Illinois receiving a B.A. in Recreation. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, defending our country at the Normandy Invasion on D-Day.After the war Ray worked for the YMCA of the State of Illinois before becoming a PGA Golf Professional. He was the Golf Professional at Shorecliffs in San Clemente, Glendora Golf Course, La Canada Country Club and Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.On December 20, 1947 he married Lucille Wimmer, a marriage that lasted 72 years until his passing. An avid lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Ray is survived by his wife Lucille, daughter Joy Padula, and husband Mike, son Jim and wife Emily, grandsons Christopher and wife Allison, Jason, Nick and wife Lilia, two great grandchildren, Peyton and Michael and brother Anthony Catanzaro.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Feb. 8, 2020