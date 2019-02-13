Services Forest Lawn - Glendale 1712 S. Glendale Avenue Glendale , CA 91205 323-794-0015 Memorial service 10:30 AM Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn 1712 S. Glendale Avenue Glendale , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Lindner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Harriet Lindner

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers February 25, 1924 - February 6, 2019



Ruth Harriet Lindner, Widow of Museum Founder and Collector Ernie Lindfner, Dies at 94



Ruth Harriet Lindner, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, California, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her son Ernest R. in 1994 and husband Ernest A. Lindner in 2001, and grandson David in 2006. Harriet is survived by her daughter, Kristine, grandchildren Jennifer, Ernie, Daniel, Joshua and Sarah, and seven great-grandchildren.

Married for 55 years, Harriet and Ernie enjoyed a life filled with adventure and travels around the world. She shared Ernie's love for antique automobiles that included many tours, parades and rallies with the various car clubs they belonged to such as the Model A Club and the Horseless Carriage Club. They participated several times in the oldest such car rally, the famed London to Brighton Run, once with their 1901 Yale and again with their 1904 Rambler. In 1989, the Lindner's were privileged to drive an 1893 Benz for the Brighton Run, getting their photo taken while driving past Big Ben.

Harriet and Ernie were early early members of the Family Motorcoach Association (FMCA) in the 1960s, with their converted Gene Autry touring bus. They enjoyed adventures throughout the country with their family and many friends who shared their interests. Harriet continued taking such trips in an updated motorhome even after Ernie's death, all the way up into her early 90s.

Harriet shared her eccentric husband's spirit of adventure, traveling with him to the corners of the earth, often in search of another treasure for the printing collection. Those trips included a 1966 excursion to Moscow as ""journalists,"" to China and India, all across the United States and nearly all of Europe. She also participated with Ernie in 1988 as part of the chase team for the Rosie O'Grady Flying Circus Balloon Team across Australia, led by famed pilot Joe Kittinger.

Harriet was alongside her husband, Ernie Lindner, as he traveled the world searching for and building his world-famous collection of antique printing equipment, now housed at the International Printing Museum in Carson, California, which they helped to establish in 1988. She always enjoyed the reputation they built for being ""the crazy Americans who will take our junk cast iron."" She recalled one such flight home from London when they smuggled a ""small"" 1879 printing press on board a plane in pieces to fly home; the cast iron machine weighed over 100 lbs. in total, but this was the time before metal detectors and airport security.

Since Ernie's death in 2001, Harriet has served as a Trustee of the Printing Museum, fostering her family's legacy and helping to guide the museum's use of the Lindner Collection through educational programs that remained dear to her heart. The Printing Museum's Boy Scout & Girl Scout Merit Badge programs were favorites for Harriet, given the Lindner family's long association with scouting: her husband Ernie, along with his son and grandson, were Eagle Scouts, and Harriet was an active leader of her daughter Kris's Girl Scout troop in Glendale. At the Printing Museum, Harriet would often be seen alongside her grandson Ernie, cooking hot dogs for the hundreds of scouts attending the quarterly events.

After the death of her husband in 2001, Harriet found a new sense of adventure alongside her daughter in the Red Hat Society, which she was a member in for more than 15 years. Together they gathered for monthly lunches and outings, and donned their red hats at often wild and entertaining conventions across the country. One of her most memorable was a tour in 2008 to Sheri's Ranch brothel in Pahrump, NV.

Harriet loved life, loved her family, loved to read, and loved to travel. She had a wonderful sense of humor right up to the end, and enjoyed the adventure she was given for almost 95 years. She will be missed by all who were privileged to call her mom, Gram, GG, and friend.

The memorial services for Ruth Harriet Lindner will be on Saturday, February 16th, at 10:30 am in the Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn, Glendale, California. This is same location where Harriet and Ernie were wed in 1946. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers and to honor Harriet's love of education and scouting, to make a donation instead to the International Printing Museum, Carson, CA. They have set up the Harriet Lindner Education Fund at www.printmuseum.org/lindner. Published in Glendale News-Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries