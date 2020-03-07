Home

Steven L. Sarnicola

Steven L. Sarnicola Obituary
September 21, 1956 - February 12, 2020 Steven L. Sarnicola, 63, of Glendale, CA, passed away on February 12, 2020 after a long illness. Hewas born in Queens, NY on September 21,1956.He is survived by his daughter, Giovanna Roy-Sarnicola, wife, Sandi, twin brother, Tom, sisters Gloria Jean and Donna and friends too numerous to count. Steven was an officer for a decade with the Glendale P.D. He transferred to the U.S.Federal Marshals, 9th Circuit Federal Protection unit. A celebration of life will be held at 10am, March 14, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, Glendale.
Published in Glendale News-Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
