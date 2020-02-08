Home

Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Little Church of the Flowers at Forest Lawn
Glendale, CA
Teresa Ann Rocha


1960 - 2020
Teresa Ann Rocha Obituary
Teresa Ann Rocha, age 59, of Burbank, California passed in peace on Friday, January 31st after battling cancer for over 37 years with heroic grace, humor and dignity. She graduated from Burbank High School in 1978. She enjoyed traveling the world (Hawaii and London had a special place in her heart). She loved Dodger baseball, British period piece films and her pets, Angie and Gabby.She worked for Friendly International Travel for 39 years (first as an employee and then as the owner of the business for over 33 years). Many of her clients became her dearest friends because she had a genuine interest in their lives, a kind heart, and a deep interest in helping them.She was admired by all for her fighting spirit in battling cancer. She had a no-nonsense, common sense approach to life which will be sorely missed. She is survived by her brother, Gary Rocha, partner of 16 years, Nancy Nichols,and dearest friends, Diane and Martin Powers. Teresa was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lorraine Rocha. A memorial service will be held February 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Little Church of the Flowers at Forest Lawn, Glendale. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Cabrini Mission Foundation (222 E. 19th Street, Suite 5E, New York, N.Y. 10003).
Published in Glendale News-Press on Feb. 8, 2020
