Angelita Rose Saldana
Angelita was born October 6, 1967, in Willows, CA. A long time resident of Orland, CA. She graduated from Orland Joint Union High School in 1985. She attended Sacramento City College from 1986 to 1987. Majoring in liberal arts. She made the Deans List and was an Honor Student.

Her greatest loves were her children Sid Counts, 33 years old of Vallejo, CA; Stevie Pavelich, 26 years old of Orland, CA; Nathaniel Saldana, 21 years old of Orland, CA and Leslie Cowee, 17 years old of Orland, CA. She leaves behind her mother, Natie Perez of Orland, CA; sisters, Luz Ortega of Bakersfield, CA, Rachel Patrick of Austin, TX, Rebecca Saldana, of Sewell, NJ, and Concepcion Wilson of Orland, CA; many nieces, nephews and life long friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Ruben Saldana of Orland, CA.

She was an outstanding mother, loving sister, charismatic individual and all-round amazing person that we had the great misfortune of losing on October 24, 2020, due to lung cancer.

Published in Glenn County Transcript on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

