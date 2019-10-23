|
|
On the morning of September 26, 2019, at the age of 16, Brandon Quintel was found by his parents after he had taken his own life sometime in the night. Brandon had been receiving services through mental health and being seen by his pediatrician for several years, combating depression and anxiety.
Brandon was born on December 19, 2002 at Madigan Army Medical Center on Fort Lewis in Washington state. He was raised in Orland, California by his mother Kassy Espinoza and his stepfather Randall Espinoza. He has two younger sisters Madison and Isabella, and an older step brother Nathaniel. He is also survived by his grandparents Al and Roseanne Quintel of Orland, and many extended family who will miss him greatly.
Brandon attended Lake Elementary school where he enjoyed sports, and playing percussion instruments in band. Brandon also participated in the Active Christian Experience youth group through the Federated Church of Orland, where he attended community events, fundraisers and mission trips to help others. After Lake School Brandon attended Orland High School where he played basketball, wrestling, and participated in FFA. Brandon continued his love for music, making his own beats, and writing his own songs.
The summer before his Junior year, he had asked to attend William Finch so he could focus on his academics and step away from the "high school" culture. Brandon began at William Finch, and truly enjoyed the environment, and the people who surrounded him. He boasted about his teachers, and the reduced stress the alternative schedule offered him. Brandon began setting goals for himself. He was hired on at Farwood Bar and Grill where he worked and began saving money.
For the people who knew Brandon, they knew him to be kind, funny, and thoughtful. He was a good friend to others, and stood up for people he thought needed someone on their side. For his family and support team who knew his struggles, they knew how hard it was for him to be all those things while struggling on the inside himself. Brandon made the choice to find his own peace, the peace he so desperately sought here on earth.
Memorial Services will be held at the Federated Church of Orland, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A reception after the service will follow in the social hall. Flowers and/or food donations can be donated there Friday afternoon, or Saturday morning.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Oct. 23, 2019