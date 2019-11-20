|
|
Charles "Charlie" Edward Hershkowitz, of Willows, California, was born March 2nd, 1966, he passed away November 6, 2019, at 11:15 PM at Enloe Memorial Hospital in Chico, California.
Charlie was very popular and well known throughout the area for his engaging and outgoing personality, his passion for music and cheering local team sports. He was a special friend of Willows High School and in particular, the marching band and music department. A guileless, gentle soul, he will be sorely missed.
He is preceeded in death by his father, Edward Hershkowitzz; and his brother, Mark Hershkowitz.
He was the youngest son and is survived by his mother, Mary K. Hershkowitz of Willows. He is also survived by 5 siblings, Jeffery Hershkowitz and wife, Elaine of Incline Village, Nevada; Nancy Hutson and husband, Jim of Willows; Peter Hershkowitz and wife, Kim of Willows; Rosemarie Davis and husband, Lloyd of Bangor, California; and Carolyn Hershkowitz of Willows; as well as many nieces and nephews in the area.
A funeral Mass and Celebration of this special man's life will be held on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the St. Monica's Catholic Church, reception to follow at McGoldrick parish Hall.
Donations on his behalf can be made to the Willows High Band Boosters, P.O.Box 251, Willows, CA 95988 or the St. Monica's YLI, Kindred Spirits Fund (special needs group) P.O.Box 2002, Willows, CA 95988.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Nov. 20, 2019