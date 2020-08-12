1/
Don Allen Sorrells
Don Allen Sorrells rested peacefully as he passed away in his home late Sunday morning, July 26, 2020. Don was 90 years young and lived an extraordinary life full of adventure and enjoyed living in many different places. Don is preceded by his loving son, Anthony Edward and his son's mother Eileen J Sorrells, and will now be reunited with them in spirit.

He will be fondly remembered by his family: daughters, Annette Sorrells, Adrienne Sorrells-Dallas, Gerri Sorrells and her husband, Jim Weatherford; grandchildren: Rachel and Jeff Peek, Johnathan Dallas, Jessica and Charlie Williams, Brian Roy, Saaya Sorrells-Weatherford and her husband, Karl ter Vehn Lexell; great-grandchildren: Jeffrey, Emarey, and Aubrey Peek, Neill and Nolan Williams and Isabella, Destiny and Damien Roy; his loving companion, Dorothy (Dottie) Lien; and the Lien family. His treasured families including The Dallas family, The Gutierrez family, The Robertson family; and all of his wonderful neighbors and friends.

Don was a proud US Army Veteran and was awarded a Purple Heart for his services. He was also a man who lived a life of adventure in traveling to many lands and loved to share his adventures and vast knowledge with those who were close to him.

He enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, boating, fishing, camping, and cruise sailing. He had a love for classic cars and was an avid US Coin Collector. In his later years, he published a book of loving poems he wrote and kept throughout his life and gave to his family and close friends.

A special THANK YOU to the health care workers at Enloe Medical Center, Riverside Point Healthcare and Wellness Center, and Butte Home Care Center.

In honor of Don, there will be a Celebration of His Life held on Sunday, the 30th of August 2020, in his home in Orland, CA.

Published in Glenn County Transcript on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
his home
