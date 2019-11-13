Home

Donald Chittenden


1935 - 2019
Donald Chittenden Obituary

Sept. 5, 1935 – Nov. 5, 2019

Donald Chittenden passed away on November 5, 2019 in McMinnville, Oregon. Don was one of 11 children born to Cordelia Reed and Rolland Chittenden and the second twin brother of Bert. Don served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and after the service he went back to work as a civilian at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA. Don spent 6 to 8 months a year away from home traveling to Thailand and Vietnam during the Vietnam War until 1972.

Don was a loving and wonderful husband and father. He loved the water and spent many summer weekends camping and water skiing with family and friends. After retiring from McClellan Air Force Base, he and his wife Pat moved to Oregon.

Don is survived by wife Patricia of 62 years, daughter Loree (Rick), daughter Dawn (Scott), granddaughters Amber (Joe) and Summer and great-grandchildren, Curtis, Tyler, Breanna, Justin and Taliesin. Sister Mildred Tucker, brothers Gerald (Jae), Bob (Donna), Cecil (Betty), Doug (Judi), Tom (Julie), brother-in-law Dennis (Pam) Mayhew, sister-in-law Jean (Spence) Perrine, sisters-in-law Frances Chittenden, and Et (Frank) Chambers and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Nov. 13, 2019
