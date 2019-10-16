Home

Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Eddie Dean Hegwer Obituary

On Wednesday October 9, 2019, Eddie Dean Hegwer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75.

Dean was born on December 15, 1943 in San Jose, CA to Edwin and Mary Hegwer. He graduated in 1962 from Willows High School. On March 15, 1964 he married Darlene June Brewer. They raised two children, Rachelle Gillespie and Todd Hegwer.

Dean retired from California State University, Chico. Dean had a passion for golfing and traveling. In Dean's younger years he was a member of the Chico 20/30 Club and was currently an active member of the Chico Elks Club. He was known for his humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Dean was preceded in death by his father Edwin and his mother Mary.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Hegwer; his daughter Rachelle and her husband Mike Gillespie; his son Todd and his wife Dawn Hegwer; his five grandchildren, Ashley Gillespie, Ryan Gillespie, Austin Prentice, Anisha Hegwer, Amahra Hegwer; and three great-grandchildren Tuker Prentice, Talon Prentice, and Joel Alvarez.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019 between 6-8 PM at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, Chico, CA

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home Chico, CA. Reception to follow at Chico Springfield Manor Club House, 2050 Springfield Drive.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Oct. 16, 2019
