|
|
LaVonne Ann Walker, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. She was at the home of her eldest son surrounded by people who loved her. LaVonne, known as Vonnie, was born and raised in Lake Benton, MN but moved to Orland, CA when she was 20 years old to raise her three children. Along with her first husband she ran the local ice cream shop, The Blue Feather, as well as designed and built several homes in the Orland community. She was involved in the Orland Lutheran Church as well as her sorority, Omicron ETA (chapter of Beta Sigma Phi).
Vonnie was the bright light in so many people's lives. Her laugh was loud, crazy, infectious and distinctive and could be heard from a mile away! She spent her free time at yard sales searching for the best deals on glass baskets, vases or angels and playing with her Bubba Kitty.
Vonnie is survived by her husband of 21 years Richard, her son Perry and his wife Jane of Maine, her daughter Becky and her husband Tomas of Discovery Bay, and her son Randy of Orland. Vonnie also had six grandchildren, Tommy Bazan, Tanisha Leer, Ryan Johnson, Matthew Johnson, PJ Johnson and Nathan Johnson as well as three great-grandchildren, Keegan Leer, Isla Johnson, and PJ Johnson lll.
There will be a Celebration of Life on December 18, 2019 from 2-5pm at The Hive Barn, 714 6th Street in Orland.
Since Keegan was the love of great-grandma's life and she strongly believed in the mission of her granddaughter's foundation, in lieu of flowers you can make donations on Vonnie's behalf to Keegan's Promise. www.keeganspromise.com
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Dec. 4, 2019