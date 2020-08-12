

Lee (Leola Lou Seitz) Biggerstaff, age 78, of Orland, California, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, in her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Lee was born February 9, 1942, in Nederland, Texas, to parents Otto Seitz and Bertha Abshire. Lee graduated from Nederland High School in 1960.



After graduation, Lee and her best friend Sue, decided to move to Southern California to start off their new adult lives.



Soon after they found an apartment in Bell Gardens, the young man next door had an accident, leading to a serious medical emergency. He came pounding on their door needing help and a ride to the hospital. Lee acted quickly to help, which oddly enough, introduced her to her future husband and thus began their 60 year love affair. She married her husband Ronald Biggerstaff on June 17, 1961, and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage.



Lee, a bookkeeper, and Ron, a carpet installer, raised their children in the San Gabriel Valley, and later in 1980, they moved to Orland, California.



In 1990, Lee and Ron took a break from their careers and hooked up their trailer to take a 10 month trek driving to all the contiguous 48 states, and eventually visiting all 50 U.S. states. Lee took great pride in her complete collection of fifty coffee mugs bearing the names of each state where she purchased them along the way.



In retirement, Lee loved watching and feeding her hummingbirds and finches.



Lee is survived by her husband, Ron Biggerstaff (Orland); daughter, Lisa Morgan (and her husband David, of Corning); grandchildren, Ryan Brunengo (Sacramento), and Rachel Brunengo (Orland).

