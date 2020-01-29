|
|
Leslie Ann Adams of Capay, CA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was 68. She was born on September 15, 1951, the second child of Les and Mary Davis.
Leslie grew up in Burlingame, CA. She graduated from Mills High School in 1969. She attended College of San Mateo, Butte College and UC Davis. In 1971, she married the love of her life Frank Adams, and they had 2 children; a daughter, Jennifer and a son, Jarrod.
For 37 years she worked for PG&E, retiring in 2011. She was Board President, primary organizer/lead for the Pantry Christmas Basket Program and the Distribution Room Coordinator for the Orland Food Pantry. She was the Secretary and Treasurer for the local chapter of DeSable Retirees for the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA) and was also an Orland Unified School District Volunteer, working in the classrooms of her grandchildren.
Leslie loved to entertain and would look for any excuse to throw a party! She loved dancing and the 49ers but more than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Leslie leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Adams) and Jason Ovitz; her son and daughter-in-law, Jarrod and Kaleena Adams; her grandchildren, Braden, Graysen, Morea and Stephanie Ovitz and Jaedon Oliver, Carter Oliver and Audriauna Adams; her brother Layne (Kelly); sisters, Lorrie (Greg), Jeanne, Lisa, and George (Ed); sister-in-laws, Cathy Adams and Sandy Moore; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Frank Adams; parents, Les and Mary Davis; sisters, Lindy and Mary Anne Davis; twin brothers, Larry and Barry Davis; and brother-in-laws, Chris Adams and Gordon Moore.
A celebration of Leslie's life will be held in the Spring, date and time to be announced.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Jan. 29, 2020