Lois June Silver was born at home on June 23, 1926, in Chrome, CA. Her parents were Otto and Ethel Burrows who owned a farm there. She had two sisters and a brother and they attended the Chrome Elementary School, which is now on display at the Orland Fair Grounds.
She and her older sister walked over Rocky Hill and back every day to go to school and sometimes for Sunday School. One year they held Vacation Bible School and the teacher said there would be a prize for whoever attended every day. So Lois and her sister walked over Rocky Hill every day until the last day. That day when the got up there was a big rain storm and Lois couldn't talk her sister into going on the long steep walk over that hill. So she went by herself. When she got there the teacher was so surprised and said that she didn't think anybody would show up! She told Lois she would get the prize for her and Lois reached into the paper bag and pulled out a pencil! And walked back home.
Lois graduated from Elk Creek High School in 1944 and started working for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph in Willows, on the cord board. It was a busy job at that time because WWII was in progress and there were a lot of long distance calls at all hours. She and her future sister-in-law Martha Burrows, rented an apartment in Willows. After the war was finally over, Lois married Elmer Silver, Jr and Martha married Lois's brother, Gerald.
Elmer and Lois spent the first year of their marriage with his parents while Elmer Sr. and Jr. worked on building a house for them down the road a few miles. Lois had their first son, Ron during that year and they were glad to move into the new house even though it didn't have running water yet! Next they had a daughter, Janet and another son, Wayne. Elmer worked at the lumber mill full time all those years.
They later bought a larger place from Claude and Cora Green that was down that same road again, just a few more miles. Now Lois was really a farmer's wife! Elmer bought a lot of stock, cattle, sheep, horses, pigs, chickens and the ranch came with a pen of turkeys!
Elmer grew almost all the crops he needed for the animals and Lois was allergic to almost all those crops, which made the spring and summer kind of unpleasant for her. But she grew up on a farm and married a farmer so she knew what she was getting into and she made the best of it.
After the kids got older, she started working at Daughtrey's Dept Store in Willows for her first job. Later she worked next door at the Credit Bureau. Her last and favorite job was at Foremost Milk Co., where she retired as office manager. Somewhere in there, she got some college classes in also, another accomplishment.
Lois was a dedicated Christian and read the Bible through almost every year, plus every commentary book she could send for and everything loaned to her. We all knew on Sunday that we went to church, rain or shine, no question. It was wonderful growing up with them and finding out that God was caring for us in this life and the next.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Elmer Silver Jr.; her brother, Gerald Burrows; her sister, Joyce Smith; and a grandson, Kenneth Mercer.
She is survived by her sister, Hollis Spurlock; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Gregory Mercer; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Kathy Silver; and son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Sandi; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Apr. 29, 2020