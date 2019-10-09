|
Mike William Nord, 75 years old, unexpectedly left earth on September 12, 2019, doing what he most loved - playing golf.
Born in Pasadena, CA, Mike moved to Fair Oaks at an early age spending his childhood playing baseball, tennis and excelling in school.
Mike attended the University of Oregon completing a degree in History with a teaching credential. Mike's first teaching job was in Willows but after a year of teaching he was called to serve in the US Army (Vietnam War). After a two year stint Mike returned to Willows to resume his teaching career and never left again.
Mike was a resident of Willows for over 50 years, where he began his 7th/8th grade teaching career - first at Sycamore elementary and then WIS. Mike retired after 32 years of instilling fundamental learning skills, predominantly math and history, to hundreds of students.
Although many may have been reluctant at the time to absorb his knowledge, they came to realize what an excellent teacher they had in Mike. He spent countless hours helping coach girls' basketball and negotiating better working conditions and salaries on behalf of district teachers throughout his career.
His retirement years were spent with his beloved dogs, tending his roses, continuing his appetite for being up to date on world events and sports, visiting friends and playing his beloved game of golf!
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Willows golf club Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Oct. 9, 2019