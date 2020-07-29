

58, of Santa Fe, NM and Willows, CA.



It is with great personal sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Miles Eugene Rogers. We know this comes as a shock to everyone, he will be greatly missed. Miles was a friend to everyone he met and enjoyed life every day to its fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends as often as possible, even over long distances.



Miles died Sunday evening, June 28, 2020 from complications to his long-standing cardiac condition. He was born September 28, 1961, in Fort Morgan, Colorado where he grew up in a large loving family. Miles worked in the seed industry for over 30 years, where he met "the love of his life" Patty Buskirk. They were married in Santa Fe, New Mexico on April 1, 2006.



Miles and Patty spent many happy years working and living in California with their daughters. Over the 20 plus years of his employment with Seeds by Design, Miles was an integral part of our family business and team. He participated in numerous industry activities including the National Garden Bureau and Idaho Eastern Oregon Seed Association on their board of directors. If you have ever golfed with Miles at an industry event, it was one of the best rounds you played.



Miles was much loved and well respected by the many people his life touched. He had an outgoing personality, made friends easily, and always had a story or bit of wisdom to impart to anyone who spent time with him. Miles was a fierce friend and would offer assistance to anyone who asked or needed his help.



Miles was blessed with a large circle of friends and loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife Patty; daughters Jamie Hayes (Stephanie) of Boise, ID; Ashley Danley (Timothy) of Willows, and Arianna Lopez of Chico; his sisters Ruetta (Jim) Price of Susank, KS, Connie (Doug) Dorsing of Fruitland, ID, Veronica (Dave) Branton of Garnett, KS, Nancy Woodruff (Dan) of Kalispell, MT; and his brothers Stanley Rogers of Nampa, ID and Brian (Sharon) Rogers of Gales Ferry, CT. Miles cherished his grandchildren Isaac, Taylor, Jaxon, Brady and Everett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rue and Barbara Rogers; and sister, Marilyn Schreiner.



This comes at a time when staying home with close family has been never more important. There are no immediate plans for services. A celebration of life will be held September 26, 2020, in Northern California.



Donations can be made to the following organizations: Cooking with Kids – Santa Fe, New Mexico and Willows Fire Department – Willows, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store