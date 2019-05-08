

Long time Orland resident Norma Eileen Ramirez, surrounded by her family, entered into rest April 25, 2019. Norma was born May 29, 1932 to Edward and Effie Wilson in Chico, CA.



She was a member of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria. Norma was always a hard worker and she worked for Continental Nut Co. for twenty years, Duche Nut Co. for fifteen years , Dole Nut Co. for ten years and Rolling Hills Casino for seven years. Although Norma always worked, her real passion in life was her family.



She is survived by by her children, Edward (Marjorie) Ramirez of Aloha, Oregon, Tony (Shryell) Ramirez, David (Nancy) Ramirez, and Andrea Ramirez, all of Chico, CA;. Peter Ramirez and Dennis (Penny) Ramirez, all of Orland, CA; twenty grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and sister Francis Potter of Chico, CA.



Norma was preceeded in death by her husband Jessie; son Jessie Jr.; granddaughter Nancy Eileen Ramirez, and brothers Harold Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, Lewis (Mac a Boy) Wilson, and Mickey Wilson.



A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sweet-Olsen Family Motuary, 825 A. Street, Orland, CA. A reception will follow at 12:00 noon at the First Lutheran Church right next door.