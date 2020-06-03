

Ricky Allen Hart of Orland, California passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. He just celebrated his 57th birthday, March 8th, 1963. First born to Darlyn Wadsworth and the late Mark Hart.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Wadsworth.



He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Yancey of Independence, MO; sister, Tarrie Hacket of Eureka, CA; brother, Michael Hart of Ramona, CA; sister, Moreesa Sandquist of Troy, Idaho; and brother, Mark Hart Jr. of Medford, NJ; mother, Darlyn Wadsworth and stepfather, Dave Wadsworth of Orland, CA; daughter, Nicole Hart of Orland, CA; son, Michael Yanez of Durham, CA; stepson, Darrell Capps of Pinole, CA; daughter, Laura Hart of Pinole, CA; daughter, Brittany Hart of Pinole, CA; and his nine grandchildren.



Rick was a hard working man; he held many ASE certifications and has been in the automotive industry for over 30 years, where he would have retired as a mechanic. Rick had unlimited hobbies: boating, mudding, disc golf, corn hole, Jenga, shooting, and most recently his biggest interest was side-by-sides (RZR). If he wasn't wrapped up in one of those hobbies, you could probably find him at home having some silver bullets with his two best friends or out at his mom and pops house doing some honey do's.



He had amazing kids, a loving mother, a house to call home, friends he could count on and a girlfriend to hug onto. His pick-up and toy hauler loaded up with his RZR ready to hit the road and have the time of his life over the Memorial Day weekend.



We hope that his family and friends read this and find closure in knowing he was happy.



Dad,

You won't be able to meet some of your grandchildren or take the phone call when we all need some advice. We won't be able to see you at our weddings, and holidays will never be the same. Your kids will do our best to honor you and make sure our kids know all about you. We know you loved us kids and would do anything for us. We will miss you so much dad and nothing will ever feel the same with you gone.



Love,

Nicole, Darrell, Michael, Laura, Brittany



The family will be having a celebration of life in remembrance of Rick. Date and time to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store