Roger Lynn Smith, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 24, 2020, in Orland.
Roger was born June 4, 1961, to Wilbur D. Smith and Jewel Walker Smith in Lakewood, CA. Roger attended Orland High School and graduated in 1979. Roger was a wrestler all four years in high school.
Roger lived life on his own terms and always with a grin on his face. He loved fishing on the river and camping with friends and family. Roger was known for his sweet soul and willingness to jump in and help anyone. He will be remembered as a great brother, friend and uncle.
We hope you are at peace and we love you and will miss you every day, until we meet again.
Roger is survived by all his brothers and their spouses, his twin brother, Ryan Smith, Orland; Richard Smith, Idaho; Robert Smith, Boonville; Raymond Smith, Orland; and Ronald Smith, Orland; as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Smith and Jewel Smith.
A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9 am. Funeral service will follow at 11 am, at Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, 825 A Street in Orland. Graveside burial at 3900 County Road P Cemetery, immediately following with a Celebration of Roger, to be held at Fair Grounds Cafeteria, 221 E Yolo Street, Orland following the burial.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Mar. 4, 2020