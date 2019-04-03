Home

Ruth Marie Tate


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Marie Tate Obituary

Ruth Marie Tate, 83, of Orland, CA, passed away in her home on March 15, 2019. Ruth was born October 21, 1935, in Winterset, Iowa to parents Robert and Gladys Evison.

On July 14, 1951, Ruth married the love of her life Ivan H. Tate, and they were able to enjoy 67 wonderful years together. In Ruth's
free time she took part in many great hobbies, such as bowling, sewing, gardening, and going to the casino. She was the family leader. Always full of sunshine, and always ready to lend a helping hand.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Ivan Tate of Orland, CA; daughter, Mary Tate of Orland, CA; 2 granddaughters, Stacy Fore and Amanda Slay of Oklahoma; 7 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren of Oklahoma.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on Apr. 3, 2019
