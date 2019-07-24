

Sharron Lorraine Blagrave Barnett, passed away quietly in her home in Yucaipa, California, January 17, 2019, after a long battle with complicated chronic illnesses.



A fifth-generation native Californian, Mrs. Barnett was born October 31, 1938, in Trinity Center, California and spent her childhood growing up in Shasta and Trinity counties. Both maternal and paternal family lines are well documented in the pioneer records of early settlements in California history. She graduated with honors from Shasta High School in 1956.



Mrs. Barnett was the beloved manager of Willows' Denny's restaurant for several decades. She and her former husband, past Willows Chief of Police, Joseph Barnett Jr., made Willows their family home for nearly 20 years. They were divorced in 1977.



Mrs. Barnett is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth (Dodson) and Frederic Lahey of Cleveland Ohio; and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Stacy Barnett of Waco Texas. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kathy Blagrave of Ono California; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many loving nieces and nephews; as well as many friends from far and wide.



Mrs. Barnett is preceded in death by life-friend Don Lee of Redding; her parents; two sisters; and sons, Jason E. and Stephen W. Barnett both natives of Willows.



Although tragedy was not a stranger in her life, she never let her private concerns diminish her spirit of generosity, pure friendship or kindness to others. She was and remains a courageous example of fortitude and love to family and friends. She is missed by all.



All are welcome to join the family for a memorial service and interment August 17, 2019, 11:00 AM, at the Whiskeytown Cemetery, approximately five miles west of Redding.



Charitable donations to Saint Jude's Hospital for Children or any Local Humane Society are warmly appreciated. Published in Glenn County Transcript on July 24, 2019