

Theodore "Ted" Rafael Pata, Jr., passed away peacefully with family at his side on May 16, 2020. He was born May 7, 1945, to Theodore and Louella Pata, he was the sixth child in a family of fourteen children.



His mother, father, a daughter, two brothers, and two sisters preceded him in death. Ted is survived by his wife, Cathy, of 34 years; daughter, Janae, and her husband, R.D.; two sons, Jason and Theodore; 7 grandchildren; 5 brothers and their wives; 4 sisters and their husbands; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.



Ted was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a medic in 1965 - 1966. His unit, 498th Dustoff Medivac, was the first to and in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with the V, the Good Conduct Medal, the Accommodation Medal and 13 Air Medals. After leaving the military, he worked in the construction industry as a superintendent and was a proud member of Carpenters Union Local 46.



Ted's love for horses and riding led him to winning a number of buckles at various sorting and penning events. What he treasured most were the many friends he made during this time, which enriched his life more.



Throughout the years, and it has been tough, he has remained a loyal Oakland Raiders fan.



Ted's character, fortitude, strength, and faith carried him through life and was greatly admired, appreciated, and loved by those who knew him. His commitment to family and friends will resonate in the hearts and lives of those left behind, until they join him in the presence of the Lord.



Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



The family wants to express their utmost gratitude to the doctors and nurses who gave him such wonderful care. Ted was so thankful for the warm and thoughtful treatment he received from each and every one of you.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate the consideration of making donations to either the Willows VFW Post 1770 or the Enloe Cancer Center.



Arrangements under Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, directors.

