Former long-time Orland resident William G. Holycross, 74, passed away peacefully in his home on April 25, 2019, in Jonesborough, TN.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 25 years, Rosalind; 8 children; 16 grandchildren; a sister; a brother; nieces and nephews; and many friends from CA to OH to NC to FL to TN.
His advice was always - Life is short - drive a hot rod.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1pm at First Christian Church, Erwin, TN.
Published in Glenn County Transcript on May 15, 2019