Carl "Howie" Nordeen passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolly, loving father of Lynn Mohr (Scott) and Tim Nordeen (Francine), loving grandfather of Ryan, Austin and Charlotte Nordeen, Steve and Vicki Mohr.
Beloved son of August and Agnes Nordeen, dear brother to Leona (Don), Anita (Ernie), Norma (Richard), and Harriet (Herb). Fond uncle and friend of many.
Howie was born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Austin High School and the University of Illinois. Howie proudly served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War first as a MP, then in communications/radar. He enjoyed a career as an electrical engineer in HVAC, member of ASHRAE and was always held in high regard.
Howie was a long term resident of Glenview, a sports enthusiast and lifelong Cubs and Bears fan. He was a gentle, patient and kind man who enjoyed his lake home, sailing, travel, music, his church, Swedish heritage and most of all time with his beloved Dolly and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation or Chicago Honor Flight appreciated.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Oct. 10, 2019