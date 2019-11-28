Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
James "Jim" Onorato Jr., age 71, of Glenview. Loving husband of the late Audrey May Onorato. Loving and caring father of Jennifer (John) Hanssen, Christopher Onorato and Tina (Michael) Churchward. Beloved Grandfather of Tyler, Tiffany, Tiara, Taylor and Anthony. Cherished son of Shirley and the late James. Dear brother of Darlene, Debbie, Dawn, Michael and the late Danny. Jim was loved by his family, friends and the numerous people he worked with throughout the years. His love, devotion and inspiration will live on forever. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Memorial visitation will be held Thursday 5-8pm with a 7:30pm Life Celebration Service at Kolssak Funeral Home (2 blocks south of Dundee Rd.) Wheeling IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or Heartland Animal Shelter at www.heartlandanimalshelter.net appreciated. For Funeral info 847.537.6600 or www.funerals.pro
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Nov. 28, 2019
