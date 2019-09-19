Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Lynne B. Mills


1941 - 2019
Lynne B. Mills Obituary
Lynne B. Mills, born in Chicago, Illinois to John L. and Donna D. Baker on December 2, 1941. She grew up in Hinsdale where she graduated from Hinsdale Central High School with a beloved year abroad in Neuchatel, Switzerland. She went on to study English and graduate from Northwestern University.

Lynne raised her three children in Colorado where she embraced her love of skiing, camping, rafting and all things outdoors. Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly as a reporter and then as a successful marketing executive. Lynne energized every room she walked into and was always much admired and loved.

She is survived by her three children; JB Mills, Jeff (Lynn) Mills and Heather Mills Nash. She adored and was so proud of her six grandchildren; Zenon Mills, Max Mills, Conor Nash, Samantha Nash, Logan Mills and Kyle Mills.

Her last years were spent at Brookdale Northbrook where she lived life to the fullest with her dear friend Johnny and many beloved friends. She will be dearly missed.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 3 pm until time of the service at 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Sept. 19, 2019
