Nadine Stern Macfadden, 96, of Glenview, Illinois and Sun City, Arizona, died December 17, 2019 at her final residence - the Presbyterian Homes Moorings of Arlington Heights.
Nan was born, November 16, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois to Columbus Earl and Lillian Czarina (Hollis) Stern. She attended Evanston High School, graduating with the class of 1941.
She is survived by her son and daughter, one sister, five grandchildren six great-grandchildren and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She leaves friends and close neighbors from her residence in Arlington Heights, Sun City, and Glenview. While always loving her homes, her favorite spot was the long-time Stern-Jackson family summer house at Williams Bay, Wisconsin. She loved the warm summer days which she enjoyed in her youth and throughout her long life. She returned as the guest of her sisters in later years who welcomed her warmly every summer. Many of her fondest memories were formed on the old fashioned porch, looking over blue sky and water, green lawn stretching to the shoreline under tall shade trees.
Nadine was a life-long golfer and played until the age of 88. She met her husband, Ward, playing in a pick-up foursome in 1950. They played together throughout their twenty-nine year marriage, ending rounds together only upon his death in 1979. She raised her family in Glenview where she was an active member of the Glenview Community Church and a chapter member of the Women's Association. She contributed in many annual programs: Christmas Bazaars, Antique Shows and church dinners. She and Ward became curlers when the Wilmette Park District opened a curling center in 1967. As members of the Wilmette Curling Club they were enthusiastic participants in many bonspiels while awaiting Spring and golf.
Nan and Ward retired to Sun City, Arizona in 1976 where she continued residence for thirty-five years. She was surrounded by a wonderful community of caring neighbors. Her tight-knit "Wine-Time" friends gathered frequently (even daily) to catch up, share a glass of wine and care for each other. She busied herself with her home, her family and friends, bridge, and golf. She pursued artistic endeavors for years with the ceramics workshop at her recreation center – the Clay Club. To this day, her family and friends enjoy her many creations: goblets, plates, bowls and sculpture.
Nan travelled with friends and family to some truly remarkable destinations. In addition to becoming a regular visitor to the Pacific Northwest, Spokane and Seattle where her daughter married, resided and raised her family, she accompanied their family to Amsterdam and to Italy with visits in many other countries along the way. She also had occasion to make cruises to Alaska and Hawaii which brought her to Oahu where Ward was stationed for a time during WWII. Not being one to miss out on anything, at the age of 81 she wrangled an invitation from her grandsons to visit their Scout Camp in the North Woods of Wisconsin. There she walked trails in the forest, viewed stars and the milky way in the dark sky and witnessed campfire ceremonies she had heard stories of but never witnessed.
Nadine moved back to Chicago to be more accessible to family care in 2011. Her move to The Moorings, brought her back to Arlington Heights where she had first lived as a young girl. One of the favorite stories she told was of being caught at the age of 10, mid-winter in 1933, by security officers at Arlington Racetrack. After jumping a fence with her dog Bingle and her good friend Carol, carrying their ice skates, they were headed to a pond in the center of the track which they believed to be a perfectly serviceable ice rink. After apprehension by park security and a thorough scolding, she was released to her own recognizance. She told the story as the "most wicked" thing she had ever done.
Nan was an active resident of the Moorings. She pursued her interest in jewelry by creating many beaded necklaces and earrings which she gifted to family members and friends. She joined a bridge group, became a long-time member of the chaplain's spiritual group and was active in outings and many service projects. In 2015, she was recognized by the Village of Arlington Heights at their annual "Hearts of Gold" dinner as the "Young at Heart" award winner for her work to help the homeless.
In her last eight years, she progressed from independent living, to nursing care, assisted living and finally memory care. She recovered from falls, progressive heart disease and surgery over a broken hip. She became known to the staff of the Moorings as a cheerful, always optimistic and plucky elder person. She always kept immaculate wardrobe and grooming habits and was counted on for her bright appearance, cheering residents and staff.
In her last years, she suffered from quietly progressing dementia. Knowing her memories were fading grieved her. However, even as more recent memories faded she always knew her closest family members even at the end of her life. And, if sometimes uncertain of a great-grandchild, or grandchild's name, was enthusiastic, pleased and warmed to see the faces of the members of her ever-growing family. Her family was her greatest joy and her greatest accomplishment. All will miss her and the space she leaves in our lives.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Dec. 27, 2019