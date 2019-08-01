|
Norma Koenig (nee Strey) passed peacefully into heaven on July 24, 2019. She was born August 22, 1920, in Chicago, IL. She is survived by the love of her life, Edward N. Koenig, whom she married 77 years ago. They had an epic love story, including the two of them founding the Chicago-based real estate company Koenig & Strey Realtors in 1961 with her brother, Tom Strey.
Her greatest joy was her family, which extended well beyond the traditional boundaries. Many unrelated people called her Grammie, and she showered each one with love, wisdom, hospitality and smiles. She is also survived by four adoring children; Tom (Sonja) Koenig, Carolyn (Chris) Eigel, Nancy (Craig) Davis, and Jeanne (Tim) Hanson, ten loving grandchildren; Jeffrey (Karoline) Eigel, Chris (Katie) Bolling, Ted (Andrea) Eigel, Tom (Suzanne) Bolling, Amy (Jason) Reynolds, Alissa (Jim) Staples, Matthew (Libby) Koenig, Meredith Koenig-Kriess, Megan (Ben) Burnham, and Kristen (Geoff) Elsner, and 18 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Annabelle, Jameson, Will, Luke, Brooke, Baden, Holland, Morgan, Spencer, Forrest, Sander, James, Isabella, Lilly, Charlie, Abbey and Elias, and her sister-in-law, Diane Strey. Her family of origin preceded her into heaven; father, Fredrick Strey, mother, Marie Strey (nee Sonnicksen), and brother, Thomas W. Strey, as well as many other Danish and German relatives.
Norma met Ed in Sunday School when they were 15, and they were engaged six years later. Norma attended Schurz High School, Wright Jr. College, and the University of Illinois, Champaign. Ed was in ROTC at U of I, and got his commission into the Air Force in June, 1942. They got married on July 25th that year. During the war, they wrote letters every day, which are lovingly preserved in bound volumes. In 1955, they relocated from Rockwell Street in Chicago, to Robincrest Lane in Glenview, where they started Koenig & Strey Realtors. Norma was their first sales woman, and with every home she sold, she made a friend. The company started the Norma S. Koenig sales woman award, given to a top sales associate who possesses integrity, helpfulness and friendliness. Upon retirement, she spent more time at their lake house in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, a favorite spot. She was an avid angler, and there are many photos of her jewelry-clad hands holding up a bass, walleye or trout. Her tackle box always included lipstick, which she was never without.
Norma had incredible friendships that spanned a lifetime. They included their bridge club friends from the Christian Science Church, the Alpha Beta Mu sorority sisters, the telephone "Belles" who met working at Illinois Bell during the war, her many colleagues in real estate, and every family she helped find the right home or sell theirs. She called everyone "Honey" and had a gift of making each person feel special. She was deeply loved and is greatly missed.
The celebration of life will be held at Saturday, August 3, at 10 AM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1333 Glenview Road, Glenview, IL, 60025. Norma is a life-long Christian Scientist, so in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Glenview, or to . Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Aug. 1, 2019