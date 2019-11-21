|
|
Patrick Thomas Driscoll, Jr., age 77, of Glenview, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by his wife, children, and other close family members. Pat Driscoll, "Paddy" to his grandchildren, was an understated man whose quiet demeanor concealed a brilliant mind, a quick wit, a natural propensity for debate, a tender heart, and a dogged tenacity that served him well in his life-long career as an attorney. He is survived by Sheila (nee Tully), his wife of 51 years, founder of the Sheila Tully Academy of Irish Dance; their four children, Cathleen (Jay) Dettling, Tara (Chris) Shannon, Patrick (Mary Beth), Michael (Allegra), and eleven grandchildren, Ryan, Nora, Deirdre, and Rory Dettling, Alana, Fiona, and Priscilla Shannon, Maura and Patrick Driscoll V, Hudson and Greyson Driscoll; his siblings Jeff (Maggie) Driscoll and Ginny Driscoll.
Pat was born in Chicago on October 30, 1942 to Patrick and Bettye Driscoll. They lived in Rogers Park in the St. Ignatius Parish (The Patch). He attended St. Ignatius Grade School, Loyola Academy and Regis College. He followed his father's footsteps to study law at DePaul University. Upon graduation in 1967, Pat was hired by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and in 1973, he became Chief of the Criminal Appeals Division where he argued 25 cases before the Illinois Supreme Court. After leaving the State's Attorney's office, Pat launched a successful private practice for over 20 years representing clients in criminal and civil matters. While in private practice, Pat continued to advance public service in the Federal Defender Program and through his many appointments as a Special State's Attorney. In 1999, Pat's Loyola Academy classmate and longtime friend, State's Attorney Dick Devine, asked him to return to the State's Attorney's Office as Chief of the Civil Actions Bureau. After leaving the States Attorney's office in 2013, he "retired" by taking four new positions: Administrative Law Judge for the Cook County Assessor, Attorney for the Electoral Board of Cook County and Cook County Pension Fund, independent arbitrator with the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, and an arbitrator on the commercial calendar's arbitration program.
Even more important than his outstanding legal career, were the values that informed it-values that were a direct expression of his Catholic faith and Jesuit education. These ideals guided his work in the State's Attorney's Office, his championing of unpopular causes, his advocacy for death sentence defendants, eight terms in the Assembly of the Special Illinois State Bar Association Committee on the Death Penalty, his chairmanship of the Board of Trustees at the Norwegian American Hospital and his work with the Lions Club and the Chicago Inn of Court. For his service, Pat was the recipient of numerous awards including the inaugural recipient of the Loyola Academy Bar Association Magis Award which recognizes the highest principles and traditions of the legal profession. In Pat's 50-year career, his advice and counsel were sought by many in both the public and private sector and he was an inspiration and mentor to many attorneys.
But he was not all work. Pat loved retreating down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with Sheila and his family. He was an avid reader, attended countless DePaul basketball games, and loved walking. Most of all, his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren were the joys of his life. Pat Driscoll was a model family man, public servant, a true "man for others".
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 1775 Grove St., Glenview IL 60025 (https://www.olphglenview.org/donation)
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Nov. 21, 2019