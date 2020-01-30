|
Paul Fullmer, former president of Selz/Seabolt Communications and executive secretary of the American Society of Golf Course Architects in Chicago, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in Carlsbad, California after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Fullmer, who lived for many years in Glenview, was 85.
Fullmer, a 1955 journalism graduate of the University of Notre Dame, spent two years as a reporter/columnist for the Aurora Beacon-News after graduation. He then joined the Lawrence H. Selz Organization and spent his entire professional career with the public relations firm.
In 1980, he became president and CEO of the firm, renamed Selz/Seabolt Communications, and served in that role for 20 years until selling the company to the French communications conglomerate, Publicis, in 2000. He continued as a consultant for three years.
Included among the firm's clients during his tenure were Square D, Masonite Corp., Shakespeare fishing equipment, Wolverine World Wide (Hush-Puppies), Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, KitchenAid appliances, Mayflower moving, Chicago-area McDonald's operators, Beatrice Foods, Sargento Cheese Co., American Society of Golf Course Architects, American Blue Cheese Association and All-American Rose Selections. Selz/Seabolt had a national reputation for long-term client relationships, with many lasting more than 20 years. Masonite was one of the longest relationships in the public relations industry, continuing for 40 years.
Fullmer was active in the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). He served as president of the Chicago Chapter of PRSA (1988-89). Fullmer also was his firm's representative in Pinnacle Worldwide, an international consortium of public relations firms, for 20 years. He was the organization's president (1990-1992) and chairman (1992-1993).
Through the years, Fullmer continued his active association and support of Notre Dame. He was president of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago (1964-1965) and served on the club's scholarship foundation board for many years. In recognition of his long service as secretary of the Notre Dame Class of '55, during which time he wrote alumni magazine columns, newsletters, online sports columns ("Splinters from the Pressbox") about ND sports teams and coordinated reunions, his classmates funded the Paul Fullmer Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame in 1995, which supports grandchildren of classmates at ND and other students pursuing a journalism career at the university.
Also active in civic affairs, Fullmer served as co-chairman of the Junior Board of the National Council of Christians and Jews (1962), chairman of Chicago's Amate House (1985-1987), chairman of St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, Ill. (1985-1988), chairman of the Executive Committee of Chicago's Holy Family Church and School (1989-1993), and co-chairman of Business Executives for Economic Justice (BEEJ) in Chicago (1992-1994). The BEEJ presented Fullmer with its John A. McDermott award in 2002 "for excellence and ethics in the marketplace." He also served on the school board of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview.
Fullmer served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years, with six months active duty in 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; two children, Monica Fullmer Rodriguez (Jose) (Costa Rica) and Dave Fullmer (Delena) (Schaumburg, Illinois); four grandchildren, Lidia, Victor, Keith and Steven (Renee); two step-grandchildren, Tabatha Ramirez (Jose) and Patrick Begley (Kim); six great-grandchildren, Natasha, Joseph, Alex, and Anastasia Ramirez, Liam Begley and Owen Fullmer; one brother, the Rev. Hugh Fullmer, retired pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Aurora, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Sharyl and two nieces, Joan Zwerling (Leaf) and Allison in California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Joseph Fullmer of Elmhurst, Illinois, and his brother Mel Fullmer, of Santa Clarita, California.
Fullmer and his wife, former president of the Women's Western Golf Association, retired in Carlsbad, California in 2017.
Visitation will be at Donnellan Funeral Home in Skokie, IL on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life Mass will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Grove and Church Streets in Glenview, Illinois, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Paul Fullmer Scholarship Fund, University of Notre Dame, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, Indiana, 46556.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Jan. 30, 2020