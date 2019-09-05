|
Preston Hayes, Chemistry Teacher, of Glenview passed away at home on August 19, 2019. Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, he grew up on the family's farm where he learned the value of hard work and persistence, qualities he exemplified throughout his life.
Upon graduation from the University of Tennessee he joined the newly formed Peace Corps in the Philippines where he introduced a lab-based Chemistry curriculum for the first time. This belief in the critical importance of scientific inquiry guided his teaching throughout his 40 year teaching career, first at Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center until 1988 and subsequently at Glenbrook South until his retirement in 2007. Preston actively participated in the broader science community, offering workshops, attending conferences and serving on a committee to prepare a national Chemistry exam.
While many of his students won awards and scholarships in state and national competitions, he was proud of the accomplishments of all of his students. He, too, was the recipient of numerous accolades, including as a Lincoln Land Legend and as the 2006 Distinguished Teacher at Glenbrook South. However, what delighted him most were the notes he received from students, sometimes many years later, acknowledging his impact on their lives.
Preston and his wife, Judy raised their family in Glenview. Nothing made him happier than to spend time with his two children, Brian and Kristin. He devoted his retirement years to extensive travel, working in his beloved garden and becoming a whiz at genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 49 years and his children, Brian and Kristin, both of Washington, D.C. A celebration of his life will be held at the Glenview Community Church at 2:30 on September 22.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Sept. 5, 2019