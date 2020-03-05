|
Virginia "Jinny" Mock nee Kyle, a resident of Glenview since 1954, passed away on February 25 at the age of 101. Jinny was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Arthur Mock. She is survived by her children Kyle (Susan), Richard, James (Carol), Nancy (Joe) DiCiolla, Kate (Craig) VanZanten and Suzy (Paul) Philips; and her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
"Jinny with a J" was dedicated to her extended family as was seen in the hours she spent being with and listening to them. Her family regularly called Jinny to pray for them as she was an amazing healer. The Mock family spent summers in Wisconsin and later at their home in Teton Village, Wyoming.
Jinny was a lifelong volunteer and was named Citizen of the Year of Glenview for launching the first emergency program in Illinois and was a long-time employee at Lord and Taylor.
Jinny and Vern spent their last 17 years at the Vi at the Glen, dancing, singing in the choir and with Jinny doing improv - including a performance at the Cultural Center in Chicago.
Jinny was especially proud of her 10 years as an assistant to the Vi's visiting music therapist. At 99, Jinny was awarded The Illinois State Music Therapy Volunteer of the Year Award.
Jinny said many times, "I will come back as a raindrop". And, on cue, it lightly rained and snowed the morning after she passed.
Private services for family and close friends will be held. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in The Glenview Lantern on Mar. 5, 2020