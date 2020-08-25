David N. Dontje

David N. Dontje, 84 of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Sunday August 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Facebook page. A face covering will be mandated and social distancing will be observed for all attending.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday.

Burial will be held in Harrison Township Cemetery Swea City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.