David R. DeWitt
David R. DeWitt

David R. DeWitt, 78, of Mason City passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. David will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA. His family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.



Published in Globe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
