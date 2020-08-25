Ezra Sheldon

(2006 - 2020)

Ezra Sheldon, 14, of Iowa City, left us abruptly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Private Funeral Services to celebrate Ezra's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 E. Court Street, Iowa City with Reverend Brent Hartwig officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City. Family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at Our Redeemer. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are required. The service will be streamed online. Friends are welcome to join the family in a funeral procession at 11:00 a.m. from Our Redeemer to Oakland Cemetery for the committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the GoFundMe page established to honor Ezra https://tinyurl.com/teamsheldon.

Ezra is survived by his loving parents, Thad and Andrea Sheldon; brother, Marshall Sheldon; grandparents, Shirley (Merkel) Reiman, William "Spud" and Patricia (Johnson) Sheldon; aunts and uncles, Dawn (Reiman) and Dan Barragy, Todd Sheldon and Shannon Anderson, Tara (Sheldon) and Tom Hensley; cousins, Niko and Rissa Barragy, Zach Sheldon, and Holden, Hannah, and Hudson Hensley. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Reiman.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.