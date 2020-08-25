1/
Ronald "Ron" Meyers
Ronald "Ron" Meyers

Ronald "Ron" Meyers, 79, of Charles City, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the I.O.O.F Home in Mason City.

A public visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.

A private family Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Heathershaw celebrating the Mass. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.



Published in Globe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St
Charles City, IA 50616
641-228-2323
