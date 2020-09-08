Albert Ray Wagner
Mr. Albert Ray Wagner, age 83, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.
Mr. Wagner was born on April 27, 1937, in Todd, North Carolina, to the late Otto Pendley Wagner and Mary Campbell Wagner. He has spent the last 57 years in the Danville area where he worked as a builder and remodeler and at Star Paper Tube, Inc. He attended Gatewood Baptist Church.
Mr. Wagner is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nadine Rasnake Wagner; their children, Deana Wagner Rigney (Vince), Timothy Ray Wagner (Catherine), and James Otto Wagner (Karen); four grandchildren, Travis Lee Rigney (Rachel), Caitlin Nicole Wagner, Amanda Nadine Wagner, and Daniel Ray Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Travis Lee Rigney Jr. and Ryleigh Leeola Rigney; three brothers, Thomas Neal Wagner, Mac David Wagner, and Walter Campbell Wagner; and a great many in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wagner was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Stanley "Skip" Wagner and a sister, Sue Wagner Davenport.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home, Westover Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gatewood Baptist Church, 182 Gatewood Road, Providence, NC 27315.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home, Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wagner family.
