Ann Gunn Everitt
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt was born on February 27, 1936, in Yanceyville, North Carolina, to the late Johnnie Oliver Gunn and Annie Newman Gunn. She departed her earthly life peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt was a Bartlett Yancey High School graduate of "Class of 1954". Afterwards she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Duke University in 1958.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt moved to New York where she attended Pratt Institute, receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Graphic Arts and Illustrations in 1963. Within this time period she met and married the love of her life, Layton Everitt, on June 23, 1962. They relocated back to her hometown in Yanceyville, North Carolina, where they have resided since 1966.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt was a faithful and a devoted wife and mother to her sons, William and Layton. She was a very active member in her community where she was involved in her church, and served local organizations' such as the Girl Scouts, the Caswell County School Board from 1975 to 2002 (Chairman), and the Danville Running and Fitness Club. Being artistic, her favorite pastimes were painting, photography, quilting, needlepoint, and cross stitching. Most recently, if you met her, there is a chance she would have given you a book mark she made, that included scripture and a picture she had edited.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Johnnie Oliver Gunn Jr.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt leaves to cherish her precious memories to her beloved husband of the home, Layton Everitt Sr.; her two sons and their families, William Everitt and wife, Holly, and children, Sterling and Mark of Holly Springs, North Carolina; and Layton Everitt Jr. and wife, Liz, and children, John, Jeremy and Janna of Stoneville, North Carolina; and many friends.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt's family will not be hosting a formal visitation, however, you are most welcome to offer your condolences and visit with the family following the graveside service.
Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt's graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Yanceyville, Municipal Cemetery (formerly Yanceyville UMC Cemetery).
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 (Per CDC Guidelines social distancing be observed during the graveside service). Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
.
The family may be contacted at her residence.
All arrangements for Mrs. Ann Gunn Everitt are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, N.C.