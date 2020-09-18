Anthony Reynolds Gery
Anthony Reynolds Gery, age 52, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 1, 1968, in Danville, to the late Florence Farmer Gery and the late James F. Gery.
He worked as a carpenter and served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Shield. Anthony received numerous military awards for his service, including, The Army Commendation Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, and The Good Conduct Medal.
Mr. Gery is survived by a daughter, Kristina Gery and a son, Matthew Gery (Christen), as well as a brother, Frederick Steven Gery (Kim). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Frank Gery, III.
There will be a private ceremony for the family at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Danville Memorial Gardens Chapel, with Rev Roger Ewing officiating. The family will be available to visit outside the Mausoleum at 2:30 PM for any family and friends that wish to visit or pay their respects.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.