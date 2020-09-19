1/1
Arthur "George" Moore
1925 - 2020
Arthur "George" Moore

Arthur "George" Junior Moore, 94, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born November 4, 1925 in Meadows of Dan, Va. to the late George Arthur Moore and Nervie Goad Moore.

Mr. Moore was a member of Gatewood Baptist Church and was owner and operator of Moore's Used Cars. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Wisconsin as a Seaman 1st Class.

He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Meeks and Irene Barrett (Larry); son, Adrian Moore (Nancy); sister, Mary Jean Newcomb of Virginia Beach, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was predeceased by his wife, Nora Scarce Moore and sister, Gladys Jones.

A funeral will be held at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, will Pastor Adrian Moore and Pastor Darrell Joyce officiating. There will be a visitation at Norris Funeral Services, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The family will receive guest at other times at the residence of son, Adrian Moore, 245 Starmont Blvd., Danville, Va.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Commonwealth Hospice of Danville, and special thanks to Darrell Joyce and Jennifer Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Commonwealth Hospice of Danville, 159 Executive Dr., suite h-2, Danville, VA 24541.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
SEP
20
Funeral
02:00 PM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 822-0550
