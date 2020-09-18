1/
Bernice Hayes
1927 - 2020
Bernice Hayes

April 3, 1927 - September 15, 2020

Mrs. Bernice Hayes, age 93, of Rockville, Virginia, passed on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Blue Ridge Senior Living of Richmond.

Mrs. Hayes was born on April 3, 1927, in Danville, Virginia, to the late John Thomas Hall and Ezra Saunders Hall. She lived her life in Danville, Richmond and Liberty, NC where she was a loving homemaker and faithful friend to many.

Mrs. Hayes is survived by her daughters, Brenda Wallmeyer and Bonnie Burns; grandchildren, Lisa Martinez, John Reading, Ginger Amorin, Susan Wallmeyer, Christopher Wallmeyer; 12 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hayes was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert Westley Hayes.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hayes family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main St. Danville Virginia 24541


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 18, 2020.
