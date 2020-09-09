Bessie Wilma Hodges George
September 22, 1936 - September 06, 2020
Bessie Wilma Hodges George, age 83, of 1103 Rosemary Ln. Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 06, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. George was born on September 22, 1936, in Franklin County, Va., a daughter of the late, Mary Hodges Ratcliff.
Mrs. George is survived by her children, Anna Morris, Jeff George (Loretta), Nancy Spence (Jack), Mary Luken (Chuck); Sister, Barbara Osborne; granddaughter, Sarah Neighbors; and great-grandson, Cash Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Tildon George; and grandsons, David George and Caleb Morris
The family will receive friends and family Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m., at the residence.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the George family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541