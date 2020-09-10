Carletta Tucker Watkins
March 1, 1944 - September 8, 2020
Carletta Tucker Watkins, 76, of Danville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944, in Danville to the late Junius Tucker and Ruth Price Tucker. She was also predeceased by her brother, Melvin Q. Tucker.
Mrs. Watkins was married to her husband, Wyatt Watkins, for 52 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Carletta was a member of Bellevue Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Carla Watkins, Christy Watkins, and Karen Watkins; grandchildren, Aaron Watkins and Kamryn Watkins; sisters, Linda Barksdale, Suefrann Stroud (Larry Sr.), Ann Reenea Tucker, and Adrian Schoefield; and brothers, Berdell Tucker and Christopher Tucker.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Watkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
