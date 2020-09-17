Carrie Mae Jones Arnn
Carrie Mae Jones Arnn, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on March 8, 1930, to the late Bessie Fitzgerald Pulley and the late Henry Pulley in Brunswick County, Virginia. She is predeceased by her first husband Raymond G. Jones Sr. and her second husband Buford "Boots" Arnn.
Carrie was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary Club. She worked for Dan River Mills and she was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her son Raymond Jones Jr., (Sandra) of Chatham, Virginia; her daughter, Brenda Gee (Jeff) of Danville, Virginia; her brother, H.J. Pulley Jr., (Linda) of North Carolina; her grandchildren Kristi Jones Thomas, Ray Jones (Lisa), Megan Gee, and Dylan Gee; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas, Brittany Thomas, Kayla Jones, and Khloe Jones. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Pulley (Betty).
A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Cecil Coates and Pastor Gerald Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held the previous day from 6 until 7 p.m., at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will also be receiving friends at the residence (1277 Jones Mill Road, Chatham, Virginia, 24531).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church building fund (3612 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, Va., 24549).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Arnn family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/