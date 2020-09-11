1/1
Carrie Nell Scott Shuford
Carrie Nell Scott Shuford

Ms. Carrie Nell Scott Shuford, 86, of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Carrie graduated Ridgeview High School (1953). She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Y. Brown of Bladenboro and Kathy Shuford, Morristown; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Scott Jr. of Tobyhanna, Pa.; and sister, Betty J. Primus of Hickory. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at South Cemetery, Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is serving the Shuford family.

Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
South Cemetery
Dirk Thompson Mortuary
147 5th Street Court SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 232-1980
