Clyde R. Dickerson
September 24, 1928 - September 13, 2020
Mr. Clyde R. Dickerson, age 91, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation Healthcare Center after a decline in health.
Mr. Dickerson was born in Blairs, Va., on September 24, 1928, a son of the late Clarence Jackson Dickerson and Virginia Ellen Elliott Dickerson.
He attended Stokesland Baptist Church and was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army. Mr. Dickerson was retired from the United States Postal Service. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Mamie Dickerson Elliott.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy June Wall Dickerson of Danville and a niece, Pat Eggborn and a nephew, Chuck Elliott both of Culpepper, Va.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., from the graveside at Highland Burial Park. Military honors will be presented by the United States Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Dickerson family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
