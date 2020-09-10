Deborah Kay PattersonDeborah Kay Patterson, 60, of 35 Oak Ridge Ave., Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.Born on November 27, 1959, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Patterson and Edna Graves.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor LaShawnda Reynolds, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family.