1/1
Deborah Kay Patterson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Kay Patterson

Deborah Kay Patterson, 60, of 35 Oak Ridge Ave., Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.

Born on November 27, 1959, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Patterson and Edna Graves.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor LaShawnda Reynolds, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 799-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anna Teague
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved