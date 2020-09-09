Dewey Steve Poteat Sr.
July 28, 1932 - September 7, 2020
Dewey Steve Poteat Sr., 88, of Providence, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Caswell County on July 28, 1932, he was a son of the late D. Steve Poteat and Nettie Carroll Poteat.
Dewey served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as an electrician at Dan River Mills and Goodyear. He retired from Goodyear after 20 years. He was a member of the Providence Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and served as Fire Chief for 12 years. Dewey was a member of Providence Baptist Church from an early age and served in many different capacities. He later attended Faith Memorial Baptist Church until his failing health.
Dewey is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Faye Rowland Poteat; a son, D. Steve Poteat Jr.; three brothers, Charlie Poteat (Janice H.), Reuben Poteat (Janice B.) and Tony Poteat (Vickie); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; two aunts; Bernice Carroll Goodson and Judy Carroll; a sister-in-law, Ruth Williams; and many special neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Poteat.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Lackey officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 7450 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541, The Gideons International, or to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, Inc., 223 Riverview Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
