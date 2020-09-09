Earlene Scarce BlissOn Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a valiant effort to overcome multiple health issues, Earlene Scarce Bliss transitioned to her next estate in life at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.Earlene will always be remembered by her children, John Richard Bliss Jr., Jennifer Bliss Kaufman (Peter), and Mary Ellen Bliss (Michelle), as a caring, loving mother who was always there for them in times of need. She will also be remembered as a ray of sunshine in the lives of her grandchildren, Molly Kaufman, Noah Kaufman, Jack Kaufman, Luke Kaufman, Mia Bliss-Trotter, and Nathan Trotter. Last, but not least, she will be remembered by her husband, John Richard Bliss, as a supportive, precious mate for 59 years.Earlene was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Scarce; her father, Early Scarce; and four brothers, Harry, Ruben, Harold, and Ray.Her passions in life were her family, especially her grandchildren; vacations at the beach; genealogy; reading; decorating her house and herself for the holidays; and especially her longtime friends, Gracie Lee and Deloris Thomasson.A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Alan Larson conducting. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Danville Area Humane Society at P.O. Box 3352, Danville, Va. 24543.