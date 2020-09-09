1/1
Earlene Scarce Bliss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlene Scarce Bliss

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a valiant effort to overcome multiple health issues, Earlene Scarce Bliss transitioned to her next estate in life at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Earlene will always be remembered by her children, John Richard Bliss Jr., Jennifer Bliss Kaufman (Peter), and Mary Ellen Bliss (Michelle), as a caring, loving mother who was always there for them in times of need. She will also be remembered as a ray of sunshine in the lives of her grandchildren, Molly Kaufman, Noah Kaufman, Jack Kaufman, Luke Kaufman, Mia Bliss-Trotter, and Nathan Trotter. Last, but not least, she will be remembered by her husband, John Richard Bliss, as a supportive, precious mate for 59 years.

Earlene was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Scarce; her father, Early Scarce; and four brothers, Harry, Ruben, Harold, and Ray.

Her passions in life were her family, especially her grandchildren; vacations at the beach; genealogy; reading; decorating her house and herself for the holidays; and especially her longtime friends, Gracie Lee and Deloris Thomasson.

A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Alan Larson conducting. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Danville Area Humane Society at P.O. Box 3352, Danville, Va. 24543.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Burial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved